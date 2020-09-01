Montgomery Police Arrested Angel Garcia for Burglarizes Occupied White Oak Apartment

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department – 3rd District have arrested and charged Angel Garcia, age 33, of an unconfirmed address, with fourth-degree burglary. At the time of his arrest, Garcia was also served with two warrants for his arrest – one warrant from Montgomery County and one warrant from Prince George’s County.

On August 30, at approximately 8:42 p.m., officers responded to a ground-floor apartment located in the 1500 block of Heather Hollow Circle in White Oak for the report of a burglary in progress.

When officers arrived at the apartment, the suspect had fled. The officers spoke with the resident, who stated that as she was cooking dinner in the kitchen, the suspect entered the apartment through the balcony sliding door (which was open) and sat down in the apartment. The victim, frightened, left her apartment via the front door.

The victim was able to provide a description of the burglary suspect (to include the clothing he was wearing) and that description was broadcast to officers via the police radio.

An officer looking for the suspect observed a male sitting at a bus stop in the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive who matched the description of the suspect. The officer stopped the suspect and identified him as Garcia. The victim identified Garcia as the suspect who entered her apartment.

Garcia was transported to the Central Processing Unit and charged with fourth-degree burglary. He also was served with two warrants for his arrest.

