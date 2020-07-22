Montgomery Police Arrest Jesse Jimenez for Murder of Father Macklin Jimenez

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have charged Jesse Jimenez, age, 24, of Gue Road in Damascus, with the first-degree murder of his father, 46-year-old Macklin Jimenez, of the same address.

On Tuesday, July 21, at approximately 10:57 a.m., the Emergency Communications Center (911) received two calls from residents inside the home on Gue Road stating that there had been a shooting. 5th District officers responded to the home and located Macklin Jimenez in a basement bedroom (later determined to be Jesse Jimenez’ bedroom) deceased from a gunshot wound(s).

Investigation determined that Jesse Jimenez (son), Macklin Jimenez (father), and Jesse Jimenez’ mother were involved in a verbal argument in the basement. Jesse Jimenez’ sister then entered the discussion and all four family members entered Jesse Jimenez’ basement bedroom. Jesse Jimenez removed a handgun from his pocket and shot his father. He then fled the scene in his vehicle.

A lookout for Jesse Jimenez’ vehicle was broadcast to officers and disseminated to law enforcement agencies in the area. At approximately 11:13 am, a 4th District officer observed the vehicle in the area of southbound New Hampshire Avenue and Norbeck Road in the Spencerville area; officers attempted to stop the vehicle. Jesse Jimenez did not stop and a vehicle pursuit was initiated by officers. Jimenez stopped his vehicle after turning onto Twig Road and fled from the vehicle. Officers pursued Jimenez on foot and at approximately 11:16 a.m., he was arrested in a wooded area in the area of the 14700 block of Good Hope Road. Officers located a gun on Jesse Jimenez.

Jesse Jimenez was transported to the Central Processing Unit and charged with first-degree murder. He is scheduled for bond review today in Rockville.

Macklin Jimenez’ body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Baltimore where an autopsy will be conducted.