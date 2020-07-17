Montgomery MD, Police Concern for Missing Dulce Grace Salazar

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division are asking the public for help in locating a missing Silver Spring area teenager.

Dulce Grace Salazar, age 16, was last seen by family at approximately 2:30 this morning (Friday, July 17) when she left her Silver Spring area home on foot.

Salazar is 5’4” tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair, and a pierced upper lip.

Police and family are concerned for Salazar’s welfare.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Dulce Grace Salazar is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400 or the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24 hours).

