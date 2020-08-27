Montgomery County: Prescription Drug Disposal Boxes Now Available at Six District Police Stations

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Prescription drug disposal boxes are now located in all six Montgomery County Department of Police district station lobbies for residents’ use. Residents can bring their expired, unwanted, or unused prescription medications to a district station and dispose of these medications safely, conveniently, and responsibly.

Accepted items:

Prescriptions

Vitamins

Prescription Ointments

Pet Medications

Prescription Patches

Over-the-Counter Medications

Not Accepted items:

Needles

Inhalers

Aerosol Cans

Thermometers

Lotions or Liquids

Hydrogen Peroxide

These boxes are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Drugs can be dropped off with no questions asked.

**Please wear a mask when entering the police station and practice social distancing. Thank you!

Six District Stations:

1st District (Rockville)

2nd District (Bethesda)

3rd District (Silver Spring)

4th District (Wheaton)

5th District (Germantown)

6th District (Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village)

