Montgomery County Police’s Concern for Missing Silver Spring Teenager Emily Darling Landaheta Ruiz

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police-Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager.

Emily Darling Landaheta Ruiz, age 14, of the 12000 block of Veirs Mill Road, has been reported as a missing person by her family. She was last seen at her residence on August 14.

Emily is approximately 5’8″ tall, 105 pounds, with brown eyes and currently has red hair with pink highlights.

Police and family are concerned for Ruiz’ welfare due to her age. At this time, there is no indication of foul play involved in this missing person case.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Emily Darling Landaheta Ruiz is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line). Callers may remain anonymous.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE