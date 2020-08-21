Montgomery County Police’s Concern for Missing Germantown Teenager Henry Reyes-Martinez

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News)  Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of PoliceSpecial Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenage male from Germantown.

Henry Reyes-Martinez, age 17, was last seen by family at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 16 when he left his Deep Run Court home on foot.

Reyes-Martinez is approximately 5’ 11” tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds.  He has brown eyes and black hair.  He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the word “Invader” on the front, gray sweatpants, and white Nike tennis shoes.  He has braces and slight facial hair growth.

Police and family are concerned for Henry’s welfare.

Anyone with information about Henry Reyes-Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line).

