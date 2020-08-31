Montgomery County Police’s Concern for Missing Gaithersburg Man Jose Antonio Gonzalez

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Gaithersburg man.

Jose Antonio Gonzalez (who may also go by the nickname of “Piti”), age 32, of Horizon Run Road, was recently reported as missing by his family. Family reported that they last had contact with Gonzalez on August 9.

Gonzalez is 5’ 05” tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police and family are concerned for Gonzalez’s welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jose Antonio Gonzalez is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 240-773-5070. Callers may remain anonymous.

