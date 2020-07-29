Montgomery County Police Searching for Charles Luttrell Missing from Boyds

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) The Montgomery County Department of Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing from Boyds. A Silver Alert has been activated for 86-year-old Charles Luttrell. Luttrell has Alzheimer’s.

Luttrell left his home located on Diller Lane in Boyds at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Luttrell is driving a 2006 gray Subaru Forester with Maryland plates: WMC0595

Luttrell is described as approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs approximately 152 pounds, and has hazel eyes and gray hair. He wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Charles Luttrell’s whereabouts or anyone who sees his vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1.

