Montgomery County Police Investigating Fatal Collision in Rockville

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal collision that occurred this morning in Rockville.

This morning (Tuesday, July 28), at approximately 9:11 a.m., 1st District officers, Rockville City Police Department officers, and Fire & Rescue personnel responded to West Montgomery Avenue (MD Route 28) at the ramp for I-270 for the report of a serious collision that had just occurred.

Preliminary investigation by CRU detectives determined that a 2017 Cadillac CT6 was traveling west on West Montgomery Avenue and may have failed to stop for the steady red signal located on West Montgomery Avenue at the exit ramp from southbound I-270. The Cadillac collided with a 2015 Toyota RAV4 which was making a left turn from the I-270 exit ramp on to eastbound West Montgomery Avenue. After that initial collision, the Toyota RAV4 then struck a 2019 Toyota Highlander which had been stopped for the steady red signal in the eastbound lane of West Montgomery Avenue.

The driver of the Cadillac, 60-year-old Virgil Jones Young Jr., of Verbena Street in Northwest, Washington, D.C., was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota RAV4, 55-year-old Sandra Patricia Cevallos of Arbutus Avenue in Rockville, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The rear seat passenger in the RAV4, 74-year-old Amanda Motta of King James Way in Gaithersburg, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Motta succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. A 32-year-old male front-seat passenger in the RAV4 was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 26-year-old male driver of the Toyota Highlander was not injured.

This collision investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE