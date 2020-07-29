Montgomery County Police Arrested Marvel Alston for First-Degree Assault

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) On Sunday, June 28, at approximately 4:35 a.m., the Emergency Communications Center (911) received the report of a stabbing that had just occurred in the 2800 block of Mozart Drive in Silver Spring.

Responding 3rd District officers observed the victim, a 28-year-old male, lying on the pavement in the town home community parking lot. The male was suffering from apparent stab wounds; he was bleeding profusely and was unresponsive.

Officers began to administer lifesaving measures to the victim. Officer Justin Lee observed a stab wound in the victim’s upper arm and applied a tourniquet in an attempt to stop the arterial bleeding. With the assistance of Officer Addison White, both officers then applied an occlusive dressing to the stab wound in the victim’s chest. Fire and Rescue personnel arrived at the scene and continued medical care. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. He has since been released from the hospital.

Witnesses at the scene provided the suspect’s name: Marvel Alston, age 34, of Washington, D.C., and told officers that they believed Alston was in a residence on Mozart Drive. Officers searched the residence and did not locate Alston; he had fled the area. An officer made contact with Alston via cellular phone and persuaded him to return to the scene where he was arrested.

Investigation by officers determined that Alston and the victim became involved in a dispute in a residence on Mozart Drive. During the dispute, Alston stabbed the victim multiple times. Detectives located the knife inside of the residence.

Alston was transported to the Central Processing Unit and was charged with first-degree assault.

Captain Darren Francke, Commander of the 3rd Police District, says of the officers’ actions, “We are proud of these highly trained officers who, without regard for their own safety during this ongoing pandemic, provided immediate care that saved a life. The officers also placed a dangerous criminal under arrest.”

