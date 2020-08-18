Montgomery County Police Arrested Mario Portillo for Possession of a Firearm

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 6th District Community Action Team (DCAT) have arrested and charged Mario Portillo, age 20, of Woodbridge, Virginia, with firearm-related offenses to include possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a minor (person under age 21).

On August 14 at approximately 11:45 p.m., a 6th District Community Action Team officer was driving on routine patrol on southbound Interstate 270 (I-270) in the area of the Route 27 exit when he observed a vehicle speeding.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver (and sole occupant of the vehicle) as Portillo. Another officer arrived to assist and smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded handgun and an extended magazine in a backpack that was on the front passenger floor of the vehicle. Marijuana and cocaine residue were also found in the vehicle.

Portillo was arrested and transported to the Central Processing Unit.

