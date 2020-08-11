Montgomery County Police Arrested Daniel Wmariam for Handgun Possession in Downtown Silver Spring Restaurant

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police -3rd District have arrested and charged Daniel Wmariam, age 51, of the 5100 block of Randolph Road in Rockville, with possession of a loaded handgun and reckless endangerment following an August 8 incident inside a restaurant in downtown Silver Spring.

On Saturday, August 8, at approximately 10:35 p.m., 3rd District officers responded to the Langano Ethiopian Restaurant located at 8305 Georgia Avenue for the report of a suspect who was threatening restaurant employees and who was also possibly armed with a handgun.

Responding officers spoke with a restaurant employee who stated that the male suspect had been inside the restaurant earlier that evening but had left after a dispute over the bill. Prior to leaving, the suspect stated to employees that he would return to the restaurant with his gun. A short time later, the suspect did return and told the employees that he was now armed with a handgun.

Officers located the suspect, now identified as Wmariam, inside the restaurant and escorted him outside. Officers observed that Wmariam appeared to be extremely intoxicated. A restaurant employee approached the officers and stated that he/she had observed Wmariam discard the handgun inside the restaurant as the officers entered. Officers checked inside the restaurant and located a loaded Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver near where Wmariam had been sitting.

Wmariam was arrested and transported to the Central Processing Unit where he was charged with possession of a loaded handgun, reckless endangerment, and endangering the safety of persons while intoxicated.

Wmariam was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

