Montgomery County Police Arrested Ashton, Hicks & Tamba for Germantown Shooting

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District have arrested three suspects with offenses related to the shooting of three victims that occurred last night in Germantown. The three suspects arrested are: Sequan Markell Ashton, age 19, of Germantown, Jaheim Ronnell Hicks, age 17, of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, who has been charged as an adult, and Henry Emanuel Tamba, 20, of Germantown.

On Saturday, July 25, at approximately 8:08 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the area of the Gunners Branch Park located at 18509 Cinnamon Drive for the report of a shooting. Officers located three victims, a 19-year-old female and two, 19-year old males, all suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victims were transported to local hospitals. At the present time, the female is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The two males are in stable condition.

Investigation has determined that there was a cookout taking place at the park with multiple people in attendance, to include the suspects and victims. During the cookout, a suspect, later identified as Hicks, shot the three victims. Witnesses observed Hicks and two additional suspects, later identified as Ashton and Tamba, flee the area. Witnesses were able to provide descriptions of the three suspects.

Approximately 20 minutes after the 911 call for the shooting, officers were dispatched to the area of the 18400 block of Allspice Drive for the report of three people running through a wooded area. Officers responded to the area and located three males, identified as Ashton, Hicks, and Tamba, near the woodline. The three suspects were arrested. Officers searched the area and located a fanny pack containing a handgun between Cinnamon Drive and Allspice Drive. Additional evidence of the shooting was located in the area.

During a police interview, Hicks made admissions of guilt and stated that the shooting resulted from an ongoing dispute.

The three suspects were transported to the Central Processing Unit. Hicks was charged as an adult with three counts of attempted second-degree murder. Ashton and Tamba were charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree assault.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE