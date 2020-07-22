Montgomery County, Ivan Jose Garcia Umanzor Died in Fatal Collision

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred early this morning in the Damascus area.

This morning (Wednesday, July 22), at approximately 5:04 a.m., 5th District officers and Fire and Rescue personnel responded to Woodfield Road near Garfield Road for the report of a collision.

Preliminary investigation by detectives revealed that a 1998 Honda Civic was traveling south on Woodfield Road when for reasons still under investigation, the Civic crossed over the northbound lanes of Woodfield Road and then left the roadway, striking a utility pole.

The driver (and sole occupant) of the vehicle, Ivan Jose Garcia Umanzor, age 27, of the 3300 block of Tidewater Court in Olney, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.