Montgomery County Department of Police Investigating Robbery in Downtown Silver Spring

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section continue to investigate the June 8 robbery of a 64-year-old male that occurred in downtown Silver Spring and was committed by two male suspects. Today, investigators are releasing surveillance video of the two suspects and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

On June 8, at approximately 6:15 p.m., a 3rd District officer was in the area of Colesville Road and East West Highway when he was flagged down by the victim who reported that he had just been assaulted and robbed. The officer observed that the victim had injuries on his face and that the victim was bleeding. The victim stated to officers that he was walking on Colesville Road toward East West Highway when the two suspects approached him and then assaulted him. During the assault, the suspects stole property from the victim. The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot toward East West Highway. Officers spoke with multiple witnesses in the area who had observed the assault and robbery. The victim was treated for his injuries at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the suspects or this robbery to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Crime Solvers may pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

