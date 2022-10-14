Monte dei Paschi to pay 125 million euros in fees for share sale



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People stay at Piazza Salimbeni entrance to the headquarters of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), the oldest bank in the world, which is facing massive layoffs as part of a planned corporate merger, in Siena, Italy, August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jen



MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena said a new share sale to raise up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.4 billion) would cost it 132 million euros, mostly due to fees paid to financial institutions backstopping the issue.

Monte dei Paschi said it was set to pay 125 million euros in fees to a group of eight banks led by global coordinators Bank of America (NYSE:), Citigroup (NYSE:), Credit Suisse (SIX:) and Mediobanca, plus London-based fund Algebris.

($1 = 1.0263 euros)