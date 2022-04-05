Montana Recognizes Strengthening Families Month

HELENA, MT (STL.News) Governor Greg Gianforte proclaimed April 2022 as Strengthening Families Month and April 2-8, 2022 as Week of the Young Child in Montana to support the physical, emotional, social, and educational well-being of all Montana children.

Known as Strengthening Families Month in Montana, National Child Abuse Prevention Month has been observed each April in the United States since 1983.

The governor's proclamation can be viewed below.

WHEREAS, Montana’s future depends on the healthy development of our children; and

WHEREAS, child abuse and neglect are serious public health issues, leading to a range of long-term medical, emotional, psychological, and behavioral issues; and

WHEREAS, we must prioritize working as a community to prevent child abuse and neglect, and statewide and community prevention programs are proven, effective ways to reduce child maltreatment; and

WHEREAS, critical partnerships between child welfare professionals, education, health, community, and faith-based organizations, businesses, law enforcement agencies, and families help child abuse prevention efforts succeed; and

WHEREAS, the best-equipped parents and caregivers have support systems of families and friends, know where to find public resources, and remain resilient in challenging times to provide safe, nurturing environments for children;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Greg Gianforte, Governor of Montana, do hereby proclaim April 2022 and the week of April 2-8, 2022

STRENGTHENING FAMILIES MONTH and WEEK OF THE YOUNG CHILD

in Montana to support the physical, emotional, social, and educational well-being of all children.