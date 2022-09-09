Montana – Nominations for Veteran Commendation

Governor Gianforte Seeks Nominations for 2022 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation

HELENA, Mont. (STL.News) Governor Greg Gianforte launched the 2022 Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation and seeks nominations for the award.

“No state values its veterans and their service to our country more than Montana,” Gov. Gianforte said. “With the help of folks across the Treasure State, our veteran commendation honors heroes who served our country in uniform and have made Montana a better place through their life of service.”

Relying on nominations from Montanans, the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation recognizes outstanding Montana veterans who have selflessly and honorably served in our nation’s armed forces and who have made a positive impact in their community.

Thirty-one veterans received the award in 2021.

The deadline for nominating an outstanding Montana veteran is October 28, 2022. Recipients of the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation will be announced later in the year and honored in the new year.

