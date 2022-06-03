Montana Governor Welcomes Aurora’s Investment

Gov. Gianforte Welcomes Aurora’s Major Investment in Montana

New Facility Hosting Up to 200 Employees Deepens Aurora’s Commitment to Montana

BOZEMAN, MT (STL.News) Governor Greg Gianforte welcomed Aurora’s major investment in Montana through a new 78,000-square-foot facility in Bozeman to design and produce the hardware to support the company’s production of commercial autonomous vehicles. The new facility can host up to 200 employees.

“With our business-friendly climate and strong Montana work ethic, Montana is emerging as a national hub for innovators like Aurora,” Gov. Gianforte said. “We’re thrilled by Aurora’s investment in Montana through its new state-of-the-art facility and look forward to the opportunities their investment will bring hardworking Montanans.”

Featuring research and development labs and manufacturing, office, and collaboration spaces, Aurora’s new facility will be located on Montana State University’s Innovation Campus.

Last month, Governor Gianforte celebrated Hyundai Motor Group’s announcement of a new research, development, and lab center within MSU’s Innovation Campus.

More information on Aurora’s investment in Montana can be found here.