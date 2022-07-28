Montana Governor Urged to End Discrimination

Governor Gianforte, 14 Other Governors Call on President Biden to End Threats Against Biological Girls and Women

HELENA, Mont. – Joined by 14 other governors, Governor Greg Gianforte urged President Biden to join them in protecting equal opportunities for girls and women. The governors called on the president to reject proposals from the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that reinterpret the 50-year-old Title IX, which prevents discrimination “on the basis of sex” in education programs.

“Through both departments, your Administration proposed changes that misunderstand the purpose of Title IX, which was to prevent discrimination ‘on the basis of sex’ in education programs, including activities such as athletic competitions. At the time of its passage 50 years ago, Title IX was intended to provide equal opportunity for biological females in the classroom and on the playing field,” Gov. Gianforte and his colleagues wrote to the president.

“Nevertheless, your Administration has continued to push misguided reinterpretations of Title IX that hurt girls, women, and all children across our country,” the governors continued.

The governors outline their problem with how the proposed update and rule reimagines the intended purpose of Title IX by impacting its interpretations with the federal government’s National School Lunch Program and by amending it to include sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes. The former threatens states’ access to the National School Lunch Program and the latter would force any institution that receives federal financial aid to allow biological males to access women’s and girls’ locker rooms, bathrooms, and dorms, depriving them of privacy and safety at school. In addition to its threats to Title IX, the letter highlights the USDA’s concerning attempts to avoid proper procedures to notify the public of changes to the existing rule.

The governors also express concern these proposals are just a first step before the Biden administration changes federal regulations related to Title IX’s application to athletic competition. If the Biden administration chooses to ignore the highlighted concerns and follow through with these reinterpretations of Title IX, the governors make clear they will pursue any avenues necessary to fight these regulations.

“If your Administration chooses to move forward with these reinterpretations of Title IX, Bostock, and basic human biology, our states will have no choice but to pursue avenues to redress any harm that is done to our children as a result. We trust that you will give attention to the concerns we have outlined and look forward to an expedient resolution that will keep food in the mouths of our children and fairness on the playing field,” they concluded.

Gov. Gianforte sent the letter to President Biden along with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Virginia Governor Glenn Younkin, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.

The governors’ full letter to President Biden may be found here.