Montana Governor Recognizes Purple Star School District

Gov. Gianforte, Supt. Arntzen Recognize Montana’s First Purple Star School District

TOWNSEND, MT (STL.News) Governor Greg Gianforte and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen today joined military-connected students, teachers, and staff at Broadwater School and Community Library to recognize Townsend School District being named Montana’s first Purple Star School District.

“Behind each of our brave servicemen and women is an equally brave family that supports our soldiers as they serve our nation,” Gov. Gianforte said. “This month we specifically honor the children of servicemembers. We owe them our support and gratitude as their parents serve our country in uniform.”

During the visit to Broadwater School and Community Library, the governor signed a proclamation establishing April 2022 as Month of the Military Child and tomorrow, April 12, 2022, as Purple Up! Day in Montana to support the children and families of servicemembers.

“Approximately 3,800 students represent our Montana military families,” Superintendent Arntzen said. “I appreciate the dedication that Townsend School District has shown in putting military-connected students and families first. The learning partnerships between our military and our public schools strengthen Montana.”

Celebrated each April, the Month of the Military Child recognizes the children of servicemembers for their daily sacrifices and the challenges they overcome as their parents serve our state and nation. On Purple Up! Day, Montanans are encouraged to wear purple to show support for military children and their families.

The governor’s proclamation can be viewed here.