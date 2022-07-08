Montana Governor on the Passing of Kris Hansen

Gov. Gianforte Issues Statement on the Passing of Kris Hansen

HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte today issued a statement on the passing of former Lieutenant Attorney General Kris Hansen.

“With the passing of Kris Hansen, we’ve lost a committed public servant and patriot, and I’ve lost a friend. Her indomitable spirit left an impact on all who knew her. A strong leader, Kris led a remarkable life, serving our nation overseas with the Montana National Guard and Central Intelligence Agency, before returning to Montana to continue her service to her community and to our Treasure State. Susan and I pray that her family, friends, and colleagues find peace and comfort.”