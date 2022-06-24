Montana Governor on Supreme Court’s Decision

Gov. Gianforte Issues Statement on Supreme Court’s Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade

HELENA – Governor Greg Gianforte issued the following statement on the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Today marks a historic win for life, families, and science,” Gov. Gianforte said. “With this monumental decision, the Supreme Court has restored power to the American people and their elected representatives. I’m in discussions with legislative leaders on next steps as we work to protect life in Montana.”