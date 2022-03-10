Montana Governor – Nominations for a Vacancy

Gov. Gianforte Solicits Applications, Nominations for Twentieth Judicial District Judgeship

HELENA, MT (STL.News) The chief justice of the Montana Supreme Court has notified Governor Greg Gianforte there is a vacancy in the Twentieth Judicial District (Lake County and Sanders County).

The governor is now accepting applications from and nominations of any lawyer in good standing who has the qualifications set forth by law for holding the position of district court judge. The application form is available electronically at nominatejudges.mt.gov. Applications must be submitted electronically as well as in hard copy by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022. Applications will be made available to the public.

Commencing Tuesday April 12 and continuing through Wednesday, May 11, 2022, the public will be given the opportunity to provide letters of support or other comments regarding the applicants to nominatejudges@mt.gov. Applicants must receive at least three letters of support to be considered for appointment by the governor.