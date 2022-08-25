Montana Governor Hosts Town Hall Meeting

Governor Gianforte Hosts Town Hall Meeting, Encourages Small Business Owners

DILLON, Mont. (STL.News) Continuing his 56 County Tour yesterday, Governor Greg Gianforte met with Montana job creators who are driving the state’s economy and in the evening held a town hall meeting in Wisdom.

“It’s always good to get on the road and meet with the hardworking Montanans who are creating jobs and making our communities, and our economy, stronger,” Gov. Gianforte said. “The folks at the Forge Hotel, Montana Zipline Adventures, and Old Works Golf Course are expanding their businesses and creating greater opportunities.”

In Deer Lodge County, Gov. Gianforte met with the owners of three businesses that are expanding in Anaconda: The Forge Hotel, Montana Zipline Adventures, and Old Works Golf Course.

As Montana’s economy has grown, the three business owners have invested in their businesses to grow their operations, create jobs, and expand opportunities in the area.

In the evening, the governor traveled to Beaverhead County to host a town hall meeting at Fetty’s in Wisdom. During the town hall, residents discussed topics that included jobs and the economy, the crisis at the U.S. southern border, and historic inflation.

The governor’s 56 County Tour continues Thursday in southwest Montana.

Read more news related to Montana: