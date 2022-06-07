Montana Governor Gianforte Appoints Heather Perry

Gov. Gianforte Appoints Heather Perry to Tenth Judicial District Court

HELENA, MT (STL.News) Governor Greg Gianforte announced his appointment of Heather Perry to serve on the Tenth Judicial District Court, which includes Fergus, Judith Basin, and Petroleum counties. Perry fills the vacancy created by Tenth Judicial District Judge Jon A. Oldenburg’s retirement, effective July 2, 2022.

“A graduate of Geyser High School and fourth generation rancher, Heather brings a wide breadth of experience and local knowledge to the court,” Gov. Gianforte said. “She respects the role of the court in interpreting laws, not making them from the bench, and I look forward to all she will accomplish for folks in Fergus, Judith Basin, and Petroleum counties.”

Perry has served as County Attorney for Judith Basin since 2020 in a full-time capacity. She previously represented farmers, ranchers, and small business owners in a wide variety of transactions. Perry is a 2004 graduate of the University of Montana School of Law.

On April 12, Governor Gianforte announced an advisory council of attorneys and community leaders in Fergus, Judith Basin, and Petroleum counties to assist in identifying and reviewing qualified candidates to fill the district court judge vacancy in the Tenth Judicial District.

The governor concluded, “From law enforcement leaders to local ag producers, members of the 10th Judicial District advisory council each brought unique perspectives as they considered their new district court judge. I thank them for volunteering their time.”

On March 11, the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Montana notified the governor of a vacancy in the Tenth Judicial District upon Judge Oldenburg’s retirement on July 2, 2022.

On March 18, the governor began soliciting applications from and nominations of any lawyer in good standing with the qualifications set forth by law for holding the position of district court judge. The application period closed on April 19.

On April 20, the governor initiated the 30-day public comment period. Public comment concluded on May 19.

In May, the governor’s advisory council interviewed Perry and considered public comment, including letters of support and application materials.

The governor met with Perry in June.

Perry will be sworn in to serve on the Montana Tenth Judicial District in July 2022.