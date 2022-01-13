Montana Governor Gianforte Announces Board Appointments

HELENA, MT (STL.News) Governor Greg Gianforte announced the following appointments:
Private Land and Public Wildlife Board
- Eric Albus, Hinsdale: A fourth-generation rancher and farmer, Albus and his brothers farm wheat, pea, lentils, and barley, and raise commercial cattle. Albus also owns and operates Milk River Outfitters. Albus’ term will run through July 31, 2025.
- Ed Beall, Helena: Beall is the president and owner of Capital Sports & Western in Montana’s capital city. Since 1970, his hunting and firearm shop has been the focal point of the business. Beall’s term will run through July 31, 2023.
- Tierani Brusett, Billings: An avid sportswoman, Brusett serves as assistant vice president, ag loan officer at Stockman Bank of Montana. Brusett’s term will run through July 31, 2023.
- Col. Cynthia Cohan, Butte: Col. Cohan served in the United States Air Force for nearly three decades. Cohan retired in 2009 after more than 27 years of active duty, and is an avid sportswoman. Cohan’s term will run through July 31, 2023.
- Lee Cornwell, Glasgow: A third-generation Montanan, Cornwell owns the Cornwell Ranch in northeastern Montana. Cornwell has placed more than 15,000 acres of his ranch under conservation easements with the Nature Conservancy in Montana. Cornwell’s term will run through July 31, 2023.
- Paul Ellis, Bozeman: Ellis outfits Sunday Creek Outfitters, specializing in archery and riflery hunts for elk, mule deer, and antelope. Ellis’ term will run through July 31, 2023.
- Everett Headley, Bitterroot Valley: A hunter education instructor, Headley serves as the Ravalli County Bow Hunter Education Chief. He also serves on the Region 2 Citizen Advisory Committee for Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks. His term will run through July 31, 2025.
- Donna McDonald, Alder: On the ranch homesteaded by her grandfather in 1910, McDonald owns and operates Upper Canyon Outfitters in the Ruby Valley. McDonald has been a licensed outfitter since 1989 and served in leadership roles for numerous associations including the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Montana Outfitters and Guides Association. McDonald’s term will run through July 31, 2023.
- Rod Paschke, Jordan: A lifelong rancher and sportsman, Paschke owns and outfits Sizzlin’ S Outfitters, purchasing the business in 2005. Paschke’s term will run through July 31, 2025.
- Richard Roth, Big Sandy: Roth is the vice president of IX Ranch Company, a family-run cattle ranch in northcentral Montana. Roth’s term will run through July 31, 2025.
- Raymond Rugg, Superior: A third-generation outfitter, Rugg owns and operates Rugg’s Outfitting. He serves on the Mineral County Search and Rescue Board, and was the first Mineral County resident to be inducted into the Cowboy Hall of Fame. Rugg’s term will run through July 31, 2025.
- Drew Steinberger, Forsyth: An eastern Montana native, Steinberger is a sportsman that runs 406 Farmer. His term will run through July 31, 2025.
- Dale Tribby, Miles City: After a nearly four-decade career with the Bureau of Land Management in South Dakota and Montana, Tribby teaches hunter safety classes and serves on the Montana Sportsmen Alliance. His term will run through July 31, 2025.
State Lottery and Sports Wagering Commission
- Jon Metropoulos, Helena: Metropoulos is the solo practitioner and owner of Metropoulos Law Firm. He has over three decades of experience combining government relations with legal representation with a focus on natural resources, environmental law, and insurance issues. Metropoulos’ term will run through December 31, 2024.
- Dwaine Iverson, Shelby: A graduate of Montana State University, Iverson is a certified public accountant (CPA). He is the past president of the Montana Society of CPAs and a member of the American Institute of CPAs. Iverson’s term will run through December 31, 2024.
Board of Public Education
- Renee Rasmussen, Bainville: Rasmussen brings 30 years of experience to the Board of Public Education, serving 15 years as a superintendent and principal and 15 years as a teacher. As Superintendent of Bainville Public School, Rasmussen improved the high staff turnover rate she inherited by 30 percent, increased academic space at the school, and restarted the football program that had been dormant for 40 years. Rasmussen’s term is effective February 1, 2022 and will run through January 31, 2029.
Flathead Reservation Water Management Board
- Roger Noble, Kalispell: A registered professional geologist, Noble has more than 40 years of experience in water supply, water right permitting, and groundwater contaminant investigations. He serves as senior hydrogeologist and water right advisor for Water & Environmental Technologies in Kalispell. Noble’s term will run through December 31, 2025.
- Kenneth Pitts, Polson: With 37 years of experience in water law, Pitts teaches environmental law and water law at the Salish Kootenai College. As an attorney, Pitts focuses on tribal contracting as well as environmental, natural resource, and arson investigation issues. Pitts’ term will run through December 31, 2023.