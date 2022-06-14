Montana Governor Declares Disaster for Flooding

Gov. Gianforte Declares Disaster for Flooding

HELENA, MT (STL.News) Governor Greg Gianforte declared a statewide disaster due to severe flooding in Carbon, Park, and Stillwater counties, as well as flood warnings in other parts of the state.

“With rapid snowmelt and recent heavy rains, communities in south-central Montana are experiencing severe flooding that is destroying homes, washing away roads and bridges, and leaving Montanans without power and water services,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Today’s disaster declaration will help impacted communities get back on their feet as soon as possible, and I have asked state agencies to bring their resources to bear in support of these communities.”

Montana Disaster and Emergency Services continues to support local authorities in Carbon, Park, and Stillwater counties, as well as work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on next steps.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks yesterday closed the Yellowstone River in Park County to all recreational use due to public safety risks.

The Montana Department of Transportation is regularly updating road conditions at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/travinfo/alerts.aspx.