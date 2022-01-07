Gov. Gianforte Challenges North Dakota Gov. Burgum to Wager Ahead of National Championship Game
HELENA, MT (STL.News) Governor Greg Gianforte challenged North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum to a friendly wager ahead of Saturday’s FCS National Championship game between the Montana State University Bobcats and North Dakota State University Bison.
Enjoying a bison burger, Gov. Gianforte issued his challenge in a video message to Gov. Burgum: “There’s a lot on the line, so it’s only right we up the stakes. How’s this? If your team takes the trophy, I’ll send you over a basket of some of our very best made-in-Montana products – huckleberry jam, beef jerky, craft beer, and whiskey. You get the idea.”
Gov. Gianforte continued, “But if the Cats take home the trophy, as I predict, you need to send me a basket of North Dakota products, though with Touchdown Tommy taking the snaps and our strong defense, you should probably get working on that basket.”
Gov. Gianforte is putting a variety of made-in-Montana favorites on the line for the big game, including:
- Huckleberry jam from Becky’s Berries in Absarokee
- Montana beef jerky from Hi-Country Trading Post in Lincoln
- Cowboy Cereal from Cream of the West in Harlowton
- Cold Smoke Scotch Ale from KettleHouse Brewing Co in Missoula
- Devil’s Brigade Whiskey from Willie’s Distillery in Ennis
The FCS National Championship game will be played in in Frisco, Texas. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. MT on Saturday, January 8.