Gov. Gianforte Challenges North Dakota Gov. Burgum to Wager Ahead of National Championship Game

HELENA, MT (STL.News) Governor Greg Gianforte challenged North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum to a friendly wager ahead of Saturday’s FCS National Championship game between the Montana State University Bobcats and North Dakota State University Bison.

Enjoying a bison burger, Gov. Gianforte issued his challenge in a video message to Gov. Burgum: “There’s a lot on the line, so it’s only right we up the stakes. How’s this? If your team takes the trophy, I’ll send you over a basket of some of our very best made-in-Montana products – huckleberry jam, beef jerky, craft beer, and whiskey. You get the idea.”

Gov. Gianforte continued, “But if the Cats take home the trophy, as I predict, you need to send me a basket of North Dakota products, though with Touchdown Tommy taking the snaps and our strong defense, you should probably get working on that basket.”

Gov. Gianforte is putting a variety of made-in-Montana favorites on the line for the big game, including:

Huckleberry jam from Becky’s Berries in Absarokee

Montana beef jerky from Hi-Country Trading Post in Lincoln

Cowboy Cereal from Cream of the West in Harlowton

Cold Smoke Scotch Ale from KettleHouse Brewing Co in Missoula

Devil’s Brigade Whiskey from Willie’s Distillery in Ennis

The FCS National Championship game will be played in in Frisco, Texas. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. MT on Saturday, January 8.