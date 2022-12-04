Monongalia County man admits to firearms charge

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Reece Dillon Shepard, of Morgantown, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Shepard, 31, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Unlawful Possession of Firearm.” Shepard, a person prohibited from having firearms, admitted to having a 40-caliber firearm in July 2022 in Monongalia County.

Shepard faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer T. Conklin is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.