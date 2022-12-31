Monero Classic (XMC) Rises 1.02%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

Monero Classic (XMC) has been relatively more volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Saturday, the crypto has increased 1.02% to $0.396838665.

InvestorsObserver is giving Monero Classic a 92 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on Monero Classic!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Monero Classic a high volatility rank of 92, placing it in the top 8% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

XMC’s high volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Monero Classic price is favorably positioned going forward. With support set at $0.370339846147527 and resistance near $0.41502997828864. This positions Monero Classic with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter