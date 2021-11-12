Molson Coors Beverage Company – Regular Quarterly Dividend

November 12, 2021
GOLDEN, CO & MONTREAL, Quebec (STL.News) The Board of Directors of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP, TAP.A) Thursday declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Class A and Class B common stock of US$0.34 per share, payable December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 3, 2021.  The quarterly dividend is payable to holders of Class A and Class B common stock of Molson Coors Beverage Company.

In addition, the Board of Directors of Molson Coors Canada Inc. (TSX: TPX.B, TPX.A) Thursday declared a quarterly dividend of approximately CDN$0.42 (the Canadian dollar equivalent of the dividend declared on Molson Coors Beverage Company stock), payable December 15, 2021, to its Class A and Class B exchangeable shareholders of record on December 3, 2021.  The dividends declared in respect of the Class A and Class B exchangeable shares are eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes.

