MoDOT Update: Lane and Ramps Closures Scheduled for I-70 Near I-435 This Week

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (STL.News) The Missouri Department of Transportation will have various lane and ramp closures along Interstate 70 near I-435 this week beginning Monday, April 27 through Friday, May 1. This work will have impacts on traffic. All work is weather permitting.

One lane of eastbound and westbound I-70 at I-435 will be CLOSED from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for pavement construction on Monday, April 27.

The ramp from northbound I-435 to eastbound I-70 will be CLOSED for pavement construction OVERNIGHT Monday, April 27 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

One lane of eastbound I-70 at I-435 will be CLOSED for barrier construction OVERNIGHT on Tuesday, April 28, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Eastbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane at I-435 for barrier construction OVERNIGHT on Wednesday, April 29 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

For potential impacts to traffic, please review KC Scout cameras at http://www.kcscout.net or consult our real-time traffic partner, WAZE.

This is all part of a new interchange design being built at I-435 and I-70. The new design will be a partial turbine configuration. Improvements include full bridge replacements, removal of left exits, improvements to loop ramp configuration, and congestion relief. This project will have significant impacts on traffic for two full construction seasons and is scheduled to be complete by Dec. 2020. For more information about this project, visit MoDOT website. Please be patient and considerate to your fellow motorists. Use the zipper merge and take turns at merge points. Please remember that all work zones are NO PHONE ZONES. Buckle up. Phone down. Arrive Alive.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.