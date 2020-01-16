MoDOT News: Winter Storm Coming Friday, January 17

MoDOT crews will be clearing roads

HANNIBAL, MO (STL.News) Snow, sleet and ice are expected Friday in northeast Missouri could create slippery driving conditions, and drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly. “We will have our crews out in full force to once again battle a variety of precipitation, and we are ready,” said Missouri Department of Transportation District Engineer Paula Gough.

“It looks like the storm will start in the southern part of our district with light snow and will move north,” Gough indicated. She added that more snow and sleet are expected later in the day as the storm moves north, with a chance of up to one-tenth of ice in certain parts. “North of U.S. Route 36 is where we are expecting the most snow, yet most of our 17 counties will have snow and potential for ice,” she explained.

Gough praised drivers during last weekend’s storm. “While last week’s storm was on a weekend day, our crews very much appreciated drivers heeding caution to travel, as we noticed a significant decrease in traffic,” she said. “We understand this is a Friday, and people have plans, so we just ask if you have to go, please drive slowly and be prepared,” she added. Drivers should use caution as road conditions could deteriorate rapidly whenever freezing precipitation is falling. It only takes a little bit of ice to create slippery roads, and there is potential for refreeze overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

To check road conditions, go to MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. The map is also available as a free app for Apple and Android devices.

