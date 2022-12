The German Gfk consumer confidence has increased to -37.8 heading towards January 2023 from -40.2 last month and almost met consensus that was at -38.0.This is third straight month of rising sentiment.The number measures financial confidence and is an indicator consumer spending, which accounts for a majority of overall economic activity.Both economic and income expectations as well as the propensity to buy have recorded gains.The DAX is -0.42%.ETFs: (EWG), (DBGR), (FGM), (DXGE)