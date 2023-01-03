Models and fundamentals: Where will Bitcoin price go in 2023? By … – Investing.com

© Reuters.

(BTC) had a bumpy ride throughout 2022, along with the rest of the digital asset market. The cryptocurrency began the year exchanging hands around $46,700 and is currently trading over 64% down at $16,560 at the time of writing. Consequently, the coin's market capitalization took a tumble from around $900 billion on Jan. 1, 2022 to end the year at around $320 billion.Bitcoin Price Trend in 2022While Bitcoin's drop in price could be attributed to the extraordinary circumstances that the entire cryptocurrency market has been through this year, it is important to reevaluate the 2022 price predictions made by various market entities. One of the most popular predictions was that of analyst PlanB's Bitcoin Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model. Price models fail as a new year for Bitcoin ushers in