Mobridge Man Jeremy Bearsheart Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Mobridge, South Dakota, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine was sentenced on May 11, 2020, by U.S. District Judge Charles B. Kornmann.

Jeremy Wyatt Bearsheart, age 44, was sentenced to 5 years of probation, a $3,000 fine, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Bearsheart was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 14, 2019. He pled guilty on November 4, 2019.

The conviction stemmed from a conspiracy beginning on or about August 1, 2014, and continuing to on or about March 1, 2015, wherein Bearsheart knowingly and intentionally conspired with others to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine around Mobridge.

This case was investigated by the Mobridge Police Department and Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron J. Cook prosecuted the case.

