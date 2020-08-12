Mobile X-Ray Company To Pay $49,759 To Settle False Claims Liability

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Physician’s Mobile X-Ray has agreed to pay the United States $49,759 to resolve potential liability under the False Claims Act. Physician’s Mobile X-Ray is based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and provides mobile imaging services, including x-rays, ultrasounds and cardiac services.

According to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, Physician Mobile X-Ray improperly billed Medicare for the transportation component of X-Ray equipment when x-ray services were provided to more than one Medicare beneficiary at the same location during the same trip. While Medicare will reimburse providers for a transportation component associated with mobile imaging services, that transportation component should be apportioned when more than one patient at the same location receives an x-ray during the same visit. The United States alleged that Physician’s Mobile X-Ray failed to apportion its charges between 2014 and 2019, leading to overcharges to Medicare.

“Federal Medicare funds provide vital assistance to citizens in the Middle District of Pennsylvania and across the entire country every day,” said U.S. Attorney Freed. “A primary function of our ACE Unit is to ensure that providers are only reimbursed for authorized activities. When our monitoring function uncovered the issue in this matter, Physicians Mobile X-Ray cooperated in reaching a resolution that is fair to the taxpayers and the business alike.”

Physician’s Mobile X-Ray cooperated with the investigation and updated its internal review protocols to prevent similar overcharges in the future. The settlement agreement is not an admission of liability by the provider.

This matter was investigated by the Affirmative Civil Enforcement (ACE) Unit within the U.S. Attorney’s Office and is assigned to Assistant U.S. Attorney D. Brian Simpson. The Office of Counsel to the Inspector General, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, also assisted in this investigation.

