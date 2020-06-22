Mobile Man Nathan Andrew Chilton Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for Illegal Possession of a Firearm

(STL.News) – Nathan Andrew Chilton, 43, of Mobile, Alabama, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden to 42 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Chilton was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine.

During an investigation, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office discovered that Chilton, a previously convicted felon, had pawned a Smith and Wesson, Model Bodyguard, .380 caliber pistol at a pawn shop in Pascagoula, Mississippi on February 25, 2019. Chilton’s previous conviction was for possession of cocaine in Mobile County, Alabama, on January 25, 2007.

On August 6, 2019, Chilton was charged in a federal criminal indictment. He pled guilty before Judge Ozerden on December 12, 2019.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shundral H. Cole.

