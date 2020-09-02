MO Lottery: Holts Summit Woman Kelsey Scheppers Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

MO (STL.News) Kelsey Scheppers of Holts Summit recently won a top prize of $100,000 on a Missouri Lottery “$100,000 Jackpot” Scratchers game. Scheppers purchased the winning ticket at Hy-Vee Gas, 3723 W. Truman Blvd., in Jefferson City.

“$100,000 Jackpot” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $937,000 in unclaimed prizes.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Alternatively, winning tickets may be claimed by mail.

In FY19, players in Cole County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $13.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $1.2 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $4.5 million went to education programs in the county.

