MO Lottery: $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won By Frank Schunek

MO (STL.News) Frank Schunek of Thayer has claimed a $50,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Treasure Hunt” Scratchers ticket. He purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s General Store, 130 State Route 19, in Thayer.

“Treasure Hunt” is a $3 Scratchers game with more than $6.6 million in remaining prizes, including four additional top prizes of $50,000.

Missouri Lottery players in Oregon County won more than $1.9 million in prizes in the last fiscal year, with retailers in the county receiving more than $200,000 in commissions and bonuses. Educational programs in the county received more than $205,000 in the same time period.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE