MO Governor – Dissolves Board of Inquiry – Marcellus Williams

Missouri Governor Parson Dissolves Board of Inquiry for Marcellus Williams

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Today, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 23-06, which rescinds Executive Order 17-20 and dissolves the Board of Inquiry for Marcellus Williams.

“This Board was established nearly six years ago, and it is time to move forward,” Governor Parson said. “We could stall and delay for another six years, deferring justice, leaving a victim’s family in limbo, and solving nothing. This administration won’t do that. Withdrawing the order allows the process to proceed within the judicial system, and once the due process of law has been exhausted, everyone will receive certainty.”

Executive Order 23-06 removes the stay of execution for Mr. Williams’ sentence of death. No date has been set to carry out Mr. Williams’ sentence at this time.

All information and documents gathered by the Board of Inquiry and any reports and recommendations to the Governor are closed records under Section 552.070, RSMo.

SOURCE: Missouri Governor