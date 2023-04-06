MO Governor – $10M Grants to Sheriff’s Offices

Missouri Governor Mike Parson Announces Nearly $10M Awarded to Sheriff’s Offices for Jail Security Improvements.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) On April 3, 2023, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri Department of Public Safety has approved a total of over $9.9 million in grants to 43 sheriff’s offices across the state for security and other improvements to local jails.

“As a former sheriff, I know how important it is for Missouri jails to have adequate security systems and updated equipment to help provide safety for deputies, jail personnel, and the communities they serve,” Governor Parson said. “These grants are an investment in jail infrastructure that will help provide better safety and working conditions in our jails across the state.”

Jail improvements include cell door lock upgrades, video surveillance equipment, full-body scanners, HVAC improvements, and other maintenance and improvement projects. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and was part of Governor Parson’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget plan.

Eligible grant expenditures are maintenance and improvement projects. The grants require a local match of 50 percent. For example, if the total cost of a project is $40,000, the local recipient would be responsible for $20,000, and the ARPA share of the grant would be $20,000. Local ARPA grant funds may be utilized for the local match. In-kind matches may be retroactive to March 2020.

Grant amounts varied based on the scale and scope of grant applications submitted by applicants. The Missouri Department of Public Safety is the grant administrator.

The list of grant recipients is disclosed below: