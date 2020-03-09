MListingS is an MLS management service designed to get brokers listings published across the web

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) STL.News, LLC, owner of STL.News also owns MO.Properties, a Missouri MLS publisher showing listing from St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, and Columbia, have created a new service to help real estate brokers and agents.

MListingS is an MLS Professional Management Service that will help brokers/agents get their MLS listings published across the web on up to 154 MLS published sites.

This online visibility will ensure that brokers/agents are doing everything possible to help market their clients’ listings across the web to help reduce the amount of time between listing and closing.

The technology industry has been slow to impact the real estate industry to its fullest capacity due to the complexity of MLS. It is an excellent service but increases the level of technical skills necessary to properly present their MLS listings online.

MListingS will aggregate a broker’s listings and publish them on up to 154 sites. Still, also, it will place the brokers’ office locations in 75+ online directory listings, GPS systems, Siri, Amazon Alexa, and many more to ensure that local customers seeking a realtor finds the broker/agent easily with top rankings in search results.

Combining these two services into one product, called MListingS is a state-of-the-art-technology service designed to help improve the entire real estate industry.

Call (314) 803-8727 for more information.