Missouri Woman Chanel Traci Huff Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced on January 3, 2020, Chanel Traci Huff, age 34, of Maryville, Missouri, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Huff was sentenced to 120 months in prison to be followed by a term of supervised release of five years.

On February 2, 2019, Mills County law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of Huff’s vehicle and officers located 381 grams of methamphetamine and $7,000 in drug proceeds in her car. A search warrant was executed at Defendant’s residence and officers seized $15,000 in drug proceeds and a pistol.

This matter was investigated by the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, Mills County Sheriff’s Office, Nodaway County (Missouri) Sheriff’s Office, and the Maryville (Missouri) Police Department. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

