Missouri US Senator Josh Hawley Secures Missouri Priorities in Final Passage of FY ’20 NDAA

Washington, DC (STL.News) Today the Senate passed the Conference Report for the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2020, sending it to President Trump’s desk. The FY’20 NDAA includes measures to implement the National Defense Strategy (NDS) to counter the growing threats posed by China and Russia. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, secured several Missouri priorities in the bill and issued the following statement:

“This bill puts our armed forces in a better position to confront the growing threat posed by China and provides crucial support to our military men and women. I am pleased that the Conference Report included several priorities for Missouri’s military bases and the defense-focused businesses that call Missouri home.”

FY2020 NDAA—Direct Missouri Benefits