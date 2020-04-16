Missouri to Receive $152 Million for Airports Under Federal Cares Act by FAA

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Wednesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that Missouri will receive a $152.4 million grant for 75 state airports to help respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the grants to states yesterday as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“This is welcome news for those who work in Missouri’s aviation industry. These grants will provide much needed revenue for the state’s airports at a time when revenues are declining due to a decrease in travel,” Governor Parson said. We appreciate the help of the federal government and the support of our Congressional delegation in providing for this important industry and the men and women who depend on these airports to make a living. I especially want to thank Congressman Sam Graves for his advocacy of aviation.”

Missouri airports receiving more than $1 million through this grant include Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, Columbia Regional Airport, Joplin Regional Airport, Kansas City International Airport, Springfield-Branson National Airport, and St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Grant amounts for other Missouri airports range from $1,000 to $157,000. A full list of airports receiving funding can be found on an interactive map located here.

These funds can be used for any purpose for which airport revenue could otherwise be used. This means these funds are available for operating costs (salaries, utilities, etc.), and they can also be used for airport development.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will administer $19.8 million of the total amount announced by the FAA, $17.4 million of which is intended for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. The remaining $2.4 million is available for other airports in the State Block Grant Program. The other $132.6 million of the CARES Act funds will be administered by the FAA. There is no expiration date on the use of these funds.

“MoDOT will work closely with the FAA to implement this critical funding,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said. “These grants, which require no local match, will be extremely helpful in keeping our public use airports viable at this critical time.”