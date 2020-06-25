Missouri State Museum hosts Landing After Hours: Missouri Winemakers July 8

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) The Missouri State Museum will host an afternoon and evening event to celebrate the opening of its Deeply Rooted: Stories of Missouri Farming exhibit on Wednesday, July 8. The exhibit opening will be combined with the site’s monthly Landing After Hours with the topic of “Missouri Winemakers.”

The public is encouraged to visit the Missouri State Museum in the state Capitol any time between 4 and 6 p.m. to view the Deeply Rooted exhibit and speak with curators about its development. At 6 p.m., Jefferson Landing State Historic Site will host a reception and Missouri wine tasting, followed by a program on Missouri Winemakers at 7 p.m. Dr. Dean Volenberg, director of the MU Grape and Wine Institute, will present an overview of the history and current state of the wine industry in Missouri. Appetizers by Bar Vino, Jefferson City, are sponsored by Friends of the Missouri State Museum.

The Missouri State Museum’s “Landing after Hours” events are held the first Wednesday of each month. Programs are held in the Lohman Building at Jefferson Landing State Historic Site. Doors to the historic site will open at 6 p.m. and the program will start at 7 p.m. Come early to explore the historic site (track side doors) before the program. The program will be held in the first floor classroom, easily accessed from the south entrance door. Convenient parking is available in the lot next to the Lohman Building.

Participants are strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged in public settings where social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Jefferson Landing State Historic Site is located at 100 Jefferson St., Jefferson City, Missouri 65101. For more information about the event, call the Missouri State Museum at (573) 751-2854.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.