Missouri SOS Ashcroft Announces Electronic Records Initiative Grants Awarded to Local Governments for Records Management Projects

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is pleased to announce the awarding of three Electronic Records Initiative (ERI) grants totaling $66,685. Based on the recommendations of the Missouri Historical Records Advisory Board, they provide the recipient local governments with assistance for electronic records management and preservation projects.

The following grantees are now eligible to receive reimbursement up to the total listed award amount:

Nodaway County: $22,500

City of Kirksville: $27,000

City of Eureka: $17,185

Introduced in 2020 ahead of Missouri’s 2021 fiscal year, the ERI grants are a pilot endeavor of the Missouri State Archives’ Local Records Grant Program. Open to local governments, ERI grants fund the implementation of content management solutions to improve the management of, and increase public access to, electronic records.

To learn more about the Local Records Grant Program, visit www.sos.mo.gov/archives/localrecs/grants/.