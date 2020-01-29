Missouri Senator Luetkemeyer Congratulates Pat Conway as Gaming Commissioner

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, congratulates Pat Conway of St. Joseph for his appointment to the Missouri Gaming Commission. A former state representative, Conway was appointed to the commission in September and confirmed by the Senate this week. Sen. Luetkemeyer sponsored Conway as he appeared before the Senate’s Gubernatorial Appointments Committee.

“Pat Conway has a long history of service to the citizens of Missouri, both as a legislator and as Buchanan County Clerk for nearly 30 years,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “Pat is well suited for this position and his perspective as a resident of St. Joseph, a community that hosts one of Missouri’s smallest casinos, will be a valuable addition to the Gaming Commission.”

The Missouri Gaming Commission oversees charitable and commercial gaming in Missouri. A graduate of Missouri Western State University, Conway represented the 10th District of the Missouri House of Representatives from 2011-2019. Conway is a past-president of the Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authorities. A Vietnam veteran, he also previously served on the Missouri Veterans Commission and a long list of community and civic organizations.